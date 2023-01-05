Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from $841, Shargeek power banks $159, more

It’s Thursday, and we’re in touch with all of today’s best discounts. Leading the way is a chance to save on Samsung’s compact Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable at $841, with the savings also carrying over to Shargeek’s popular transparent power banks. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s compact Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable now starts at $841

Earlier this week, Samsung flagship foldable went up for sale, and now the discounts are carrying over to a more compact yet equally beloved experience. Amazon today offers the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G starting at $841 for the 128GB capacity. That’s down from the usual $1,000 going rate in order to deliver the lowest we’ve seen in months. It’s the third-best we’ve seen historically, comes within $40 of the Black Friday offer, and is the lowest since. The elevated 256GB capacity is seeing much of the same savings in all four colorways at $900.

Samsung’s recent Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old-school flip phones. Housed within the flip design is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as a preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package – you can read all about it over at 9to5Google.

Shargeek’s popular STORM2/Slim transparent power banks on sale

Taking Twitter, TikTok, and the rest of the internet by storm, the Shargeek lineup of portable chargers has recently emerged as a popular option for powering up away from home. Now, the brand’s official Amazon storefront is offering some discounts to refresh your everyday carry to start the New Year. Headlining is the STORM2 Slim 130W 20,000mAh Power Bank at $159. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at $40 in savings to go alongside the first discount in months. It matches the second-best price to date and comes within $20 of the all-time low Black Friday mention. Sporting a 20,000mAh internal battery, the STORM2 Slim packs a 130W output into a slick, see-through form factor. There’s a single USB-C port that can dish out power to MacBooks and iPhones alike, which also handles refueling the internal battery. A built-in display rounds out the package for monitoring remaining battery life or current power draw.

And if you need more power but still want the same transparent design, the Storm 2 100W 25,600mAh power bank is also on sale courtesy of Amazon today. The even more capable design arrives at $183, delivering the second-best price to date from its usual $229 going rate. We’ve only seen this model sell for less twice before, delivering its more capable 25,600mAh capacity for $46 off.

Anker’s Soundcore Dot 2 wireless buds with 100-hour battery life at $39

The official Amazon Anker storefront is now offering its Soundcore Life Dot 2 True Wireless Earbuds for $39. Regularly $50 as of late, this is slightly below the Black Friday and holiday pricing we tracked at the tail end of 2022, the lowest price we can find, and a relatively inexpensive way to land a new set of buds for the year.

If you’re not looking to invest hundreds on the higher-end sets out there, Anker’s offerings are easily recommendable. You’re looking at 100-hour wireless playback time here via the included charging case with a 10-minute quick charge that delivers an additional 90 minutes of action. The 8mm triple-layer dynamic drivers are joined by flexible, soft silicone AirWings for a solid fit in these affordable, no-frills buds as well.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: