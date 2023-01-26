Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from $839, refreshed Google Wifi Mesh System $120, more

All of today’s best deals are going live for Thursday, with price cuts live on the fan-favorite Samsung Galazy Z Flip 4 foldable from $839. That’s alongside Google’s refreshed Wifi system at a $120 low, as well as Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $99. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a fan-favorite foldable

Amazon today offers the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G starting at $839 for the 128GB capacity. That’s down from the usual $1,000 going rate in order to deliver the lowest we’ve seen in months. It’s the third-best we’ve seen historically, best outside of the Black Friday shopping week, and is the lowest since at $11 under our previous mention. The elevated 256GB capacity is seeing much of the much of the same savings at $891, down from its usual $1,060 going rate.

Samsung’s recent Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Housed within the flip design is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package that you can read all about over in our coverage.

Google’s refreshed mesh Wifi system falls to new low

Amazon now offers the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $120. Typically fetching $200, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $80 off. This is undercutting our previous mention, too, saving you an extra $5 from our Black Friday mention. If your home Wi-Fi hasn’t been keeping up with recent work from home sessions or having the whole family over for the holidays last year, upgrading to Google’s refreshed home networking system is a notable way to enjoy whole-home coverage for less.

Delivering 4,500-square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant setup for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver ANC at $99

Amazon is marking down the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Earbuds at $99. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at a 33% discount that delivers the best price in 2 months. Today’s offer is not only just the best discount since before the holidays, but also clocks in at $9 under the previous discount.

If you’re not sold on the more recent Pro 2 models that just launched last fall, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect with a more affordable price tag attached. Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: