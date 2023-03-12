Google launches Pixel Superfans program in the UK

After being US-only for many years, Google is bringing the Pixel Superfans program to the UK with a sign-up form now live.

Google opened up program availability stateside in the fall of 2021 ahead of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It’s now coming to the UK with a form on the Google Store for those in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Pixel Superfans is a program for people who love Pixel products. We were inspired to create this program because we know many of you love Pixel as much as we do, and we wanted to create a space where we could get to know each other.

Google teases being “among the first to try new Pixel features, get invited to special events, meet the people behind your favourite devices, get your hands on exclusive swag and more.”

First access to new products and features

Opportunity to meet the teams creating your Google devices

Opportunities to connect with other Google Pixel Superfans

Exclusive access to events and experiences

Product news and updates

Special offers and discounts

Swag giveaways

In the past, this has meant invites to virtual Google Meet calls with the Pixel product team, discounts, some nice prints, socks, stickers, and other fun novelty items.

This Pixel Superfans UK form asks for social media details, hobbies, and what Google, Nest, and Fitbit products you own, as well as what services you subscribe to: Fitbit Premium, YouTube Music, YouTube Premium, Google One, Google Play Pass, and Nest Aware.

The following are prohibited from filling out the form: Google LLC and Alphabet LLC employees, members of the press, and government officials.

Hopefully, Google will bring the program to more countries in the future.

