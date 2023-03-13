Deals: Samsung’s refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite hits $249, OnePlus 10T $156 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by a $101 discount on Samsung’s refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. That’s joined by OnePlus 10T 5G from $494 to go alongside a 1-day Anker Soundcore speaker Gold Box sale from $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $101 on Samsung’s refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi 64GB Android Tablet for $249. Arriving with $101 in savings attached from the usual $350 going rate, this is the third-best price cut to date. Today’s offer arrives at within $34 of the all-time low and has only been beaten twice before. Not to be confused with the original model that launched back in 2020, this new iteration from Samsung was just updated with some new tricks up its sleeve. Everything is packed into largely the same form-factor as before, with the metal housing surrounding the 10.4-inch touchscreen display. The biggest change however for the Galaxy Tab S6 enters in the form of the new Snapdragon 720G processor that powers the experience. Shipping with Android 12 out of the box, other features like the included S Pen make this a more mid-range solution to Samsung’s higher-end offerings.

OnePlus 10T 5G packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip at $494 low

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus 10T 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $494 in both Moonstone Black and Jade Green colorways. In either case, you’d more regularly pay $650 with today’s offer delivering $156 in savings. This is marking the best we’ve seen to date at $6 under our previous mention, too. Alongside the entry-level configuration, Amazon is also carrying the savings over to the elevated 256GB capacity at $120 off, also delivering a new all-time low.

OnePlus 10T arrives as a more budget-focused handset compared to the flagship 10 Pro counterpart and comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Complete with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, there’s also 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, not to mention the 125W charging and a triple-lens camera array around back with a 50MP main sensor. We dove in to take a closer look in our hands-on review, as well.

Score Anker’s Soundcore Flare Mini speaker with LED lighting for $30

Amazon is now discounting a collection of Anker Soundcore speakers and work from home gear. Our top pick however shines the spotlight on Anker’s Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth Speaker at $30. This one is down from $43 and entering under the $30 going rate for the very first time. The 30% in savings undercut our previous $35 mention from back over the holidays by an extra $5, too, in order to deliver a new all-time low. Anker’s Soundcore Flare Mini speaker arrives with more than just the ability to serenade you. It has a novel LED light ring at the bottom for some added flare, like you’d expect from the name, to go alongside its IPX7 waterproof design that makes it perfect for rocking out with this spring and summer. It comes powered by a 360-degree internal audio array with neodymium drivers as well as Anker’s BassUp technology for even more booming sound.

