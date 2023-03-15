YouTube TV’s $10 discount on T-Mobile is no longer a promo code

Ben Schoon

- Mar. 15th 2023 12:15 pm PT

youtube tv logo
1 Comment

T-Mobile has offered its customers a slight discount on YouTube TV for a while, but the two companies are changing how the discount is applied going forward.

In an email sent to customers this week, T-Mobile explains that its discount for YouTube TV subscribers will no longer be delivered in the form of a code that directly cuts $10 off of your YouTube TV bill. Rather, the discount will now be applied to your T-Mobile account, with a $10 bill credit on your T-Mobile line for up to 24 months.

The email, shared on Reddit, reads as follows:

The way you receive your monthly YouTube TV discount is changing. The discount will no longer appear on your YouTube TV bill. Instead, we will apply a $10/mo. credit to your T-Mobile bill for up to 24 months.

We hope you continue to enjoy all the benefits that T-Mobile and YouTube TV provide.

The $10 discount is provided to T-Mobile customers who use both T-Mobile as their wireless provider and the carrier’s 5G Home Internet service.

There’s no official word on why the discount is being changed, but CordCuttersNews speculates that it could be to curb sharing of the discount code with YouTube TV subscribers who are not on T-Mobile.

More on YouTube TV:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

YouTube TV

YouTube TV
T-Mobile

T-Mobile

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.