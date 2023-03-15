YouTube TV’s $10 discount on T-Mobile is no longer a promo code

T-Mobile has offered its customers a slight discount on YouTube TV for a while, but the two companies are changing how the discount is applied going forward.

In an email sent to customers this week, T-Mobile explains that its discount for YouTube TV subscribers will no longer be delivered in the form of a code that directly cuts $10 off of your YouTube TV bill. Rather, the discount will now be applied to your T-Mobile account, with a $10 bill credit on your T-Mobile line for up to 24 months.

The email, shared on Reddit, reads as follows:

The way you receive your monthly YouTube TV discount is changing. The discount will no longer appear on your YouTube TV bill. Instead, we will apply a $10/mo. credit to your T-Mobile bill for up to 24 months. We hope you continue to enjoy all the benefits that T-Mobile and YouTube TV provide.

The $10 discount is provided to T-Mobile customers who use both T-Mobile as their wireless provider and the carrier’s 5G Home Internet service.

There’s no official word on why the discount is being changed, but CordCuttersNews speculates that it could be to curb sharing of the discount code with YouTube TV subscribers who are not on T-Mobile.

