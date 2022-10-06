Pixel getting At a Glance rain alerts and more Assistant voice typing languages

At Made by Google 2022, a number of Assistant announcements were made across all the new devices and form factors. Pixel phones are seeing updates to Assistant Voice Typing, At a Glance, Quick Phrases, Recorder, and more.

Introduced last year with support for English, German, and Japanese, Assistant voice typing is now available in French, Italian, and Spanish. Found in Gboard, it can now “automatically suggest and insert relevant emoji with your voice.”

Just say “LOL emoji” and Assistant will know what you mean 😂.

On Pixel phones, Quick Phrases, which recently launched on the Nest Hub Max, will let you quickly “Silence” calls when one is ringing instead of having to decide between “Answer” or “Decline.” This joins “Stop” or “Snooze” for alarms/timers.

On the messaging front, the Google Messages app is adding Voice Message Transcription to let you read received audio messages. while the Duplex-powered Direct My Call in Google Phone will “now show call menu options right away.” The company also shared that Call Screen “handled over 600 million calls for users last year.”

The Pixel’s Recorder app will “soon” be able to distinguish different speakers instead of transcriptions being just one block of text. Since launch, Google has aimed Recorder as being most ideal for recording lectures and other single-speaker sessions. Recorder’s new Speaker labels will “differentiate and transcribe each speaker’s words separately.”

In addition to these Assistant for Pixel updates, At a Glance is directly adding rain alerts to the lockscreen or the top of your homescreen. Next to the condition icon and temperature, you’ll see “Expect rain around 10 AM” and other daily forecasts, including for snow. Other additions include package alerts from your Nest Doorbell, and flight-related information, like where baggage claim is and your destination’s weather forecast.

Google also recapped Assistant capabilities for the Pixel Watch like “sending messages, setting a timer, controlling your connected home devices, and starting your run,” as well as “Hey Google, find my phone.”

