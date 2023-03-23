Fubo gets MLB.TV just in time for Opening Day, while YouTube TV shows no progress

The first games of the 2023 Major League Baseball season are right around the corner, but where to watch has been shaken up for those using YouTube TV. FuboTV is stepping up to the plate, adding MLB.TV support to its service.

Available “in the coming days,” FuboTV will add support for an MLB.TV add-on for its subscribers. The add-on will be ready in time for MLB Opening Day 2023, which is on March 30.

This comes in addition to Fubo’s support for MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, select regional sports networks, as well as other streaming channels from ESPN and more. Fubo says it “will have the most baseball coverage compared to any other streaming platform.”

With MLB.TV and its current carriage of MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, regional sports networks (RSNs), local broadcast networks and national sports networks ESPN and FS1, Fubo will have the most baseball coverage compared to any other streaming platform. In addition to coverage of baseball and other sports, Fubo also streams popular live entertainment and news programming and features more than 40,000 TV shows and movies on-demand each month.

Of course, MLB.TV support will come at a cost – $24.99/month on top of the typical FuboTV cost, but that’s for “every out-of-market MLB game” and also ties into Fubo’s Lookback feature.

This comes after YouTube TV lost both MLB Network and MLB.TV earlier this year. The two losses came from failed negotiations and took both options as well as previous recordings away from subscribers quite abruptly. There’s technically still hope for a return, but there’s been no progress on the matter thus far, and the clock is certainly ticking.

In the meantime, FuboTV starts at $74.99/month.

More on TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: