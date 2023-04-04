Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro land at $190, Motorola anniversary Android sale, more

Back with a fresh round of new deals, 9to5Toys has all of today’s best deals down below. Headlined by the best price of the year on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at $190, you’ll also find some celebratory savings live as part of Motorola’s anniversary Android smartphone sale. Plus, the first chance to save on Anker’s just-released M650 wireless microphone kit. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro land at best price of the year

After seeing markdowns go live on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S23 series smartphones for the start of the week, Amazon is now carrying the savings over to one of the ecosystem’s must-have accessories. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds launched last fall and have largely been selling for the $230 MSRP since. But today, you can score the best price of the year at $190 in two different styles. Saving you $40, this is beating our previous mention from over a month ago by $9 and delivering a matching of the 2023 low for only the second time this year.

Available in the Graphite and Bora Purple colorways, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just hit the scene last fall and arrive as the second-generation flagship listening experience for the Galaxy stable. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive wtih Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at a solid five hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

Motorola anniversary Android smartphone sale goes live

Motorola is launching a new anniversary sale today across a collection of its most recent Android smartphones. Amongst all of these unlocked offerings is the edge 30 Fusion at $499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $700, this is one of the first chances to save since this handset hit the scene last fall. It’s $200 off and landing at a new all-time low. Motorola’s edge 30 Fusion arrives as a more mid-range smartphone which is further accentuated by today’s discount. The form-factor comes centered around a 6.5-inch P-OLED screen that’s backed by a 144Hz refresh rate. A Snapdragon 888+ SoC powers the experience, with a 4,400mAh battery being complemented by 68W USB-C charging support. There’s also 256GB of onboard storage to round out the package alongside its dual 50MP camera array. The smartphone is set to receive Android 13 support in the coming months, too.

Then be sure to shop all of the other price cuts now live courtesy of the Motorola anniversary sale. There are plenty of other unlocked Android smartphones up for grabs today at some of the best discounts ever. From flagships to even more budget-friendly handsets for the family, there’s something for just about everyone in the sale including some unique foldables. So just before the shop all of the discounts right here.

Anker’s just-released M650 wireless microphone kit sees first discount

Just last month, Anker finally began shipping its new M650 wireless microphone kit. Now less than a month later, the very first discount is rolling around thanks to Amazon. Right now, you can score the AnkerWork M650 Lavalier Microphone kit for $220. This is delivering the very first chance to save since back over the pre-order phase, and the second-best price ever. So while you could have locked in a better value back before Anker even shipped this new release, this is the first offer to save some cash off the actual MSRP. In this case, it amounts to $30 in savings. Anker’s new M650 microphone kit features a pair of the wireless units which comes packed into what is essentially an oversized true wireless earbuds case. There’s a companion receiver which can be plugged into your Mac with a USB-C attachment, or iPhone 14 thanks to a swappable Lightning module. It can record from both of the mics at once, with a clip-on design that offers six hours of battery life per charge. We broke down what to expect from the experience in our launch coverage, and share some hands-on thoughts right here from my usage over the past few weeks.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller is a budget gaming beast [Video]

Drop Sense75 review: Do the updates finally make it worth the premium tag? [Video]

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition review: Stylish but limited for the price [Video]