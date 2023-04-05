 Skip to main content

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra unsurprisingly tipped to pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 5 2023 - 6:59 am PT
samsung galaxy tab s8 ultra

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series is, in part, so good because of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip found under the hood. Now, a spec breakdown of Samsung’s upcoming flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, seemingly confirms that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy will be powering the show.

Ice Universe posted a partial spec breakdown of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra which says the tablet will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

This really comes as no surprise given Samsung’s flagship tablet always backs the same chip as its flagship phones, but it’s great to hear regardless. The power energy efficiency of this chip has been impressive thus far, and it also signals the arrival of UFS 4.0 storage, which will boost overall speed even further.

Beyond that, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will apparently be quite similar to its predecessor. Huge with a 14.6-inch display and super thin at just 5.5mm thick. There’s an 11,200 mAh battery with 45W charging, and the whole package weighs in at 737g.

And like the rest of the series, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is expected to pack water resistance. Ice claims IP68, whereas previous reports have claimed IP67. In either case, it’s certainly something to look forward to.

