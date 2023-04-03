Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ leaks in new renders [Gallery]

Samsung is rumored to have a new tablet in the pipeline for later this year, and today new information is coming out, including renders of the Galaxy Tab S9+.

@OnLeaks and WolfOfTablet leaked a set of CAD-based renders of the Galaxy Tab S9+ today, showing off the upcoming tablet’s design in detail.

The renders show off a design that looks remarkably similar to the Galaxy Tab S8 – but with one notable tweak. The two rear cameras pick up the design that Samsung debuted on the Galaxy S22 Ultra and has since expanded to the rest of the Galaxy S23 series. Each camera is in its own small module with a silver ring. It’s a nice look and translates to the tablet well. Below that is the rear dock for the S Pen, which seems like it’s a bit more pronounced this time around.

But really, that’s about all we can see from these renders. As far as measurements go, this tablet measures 285.4 x 185.4 x 5.64mm, which is just about identical to its predecessor, meaning the display will almost surely measure in at 12.4 inches. There are also the same set of four speakers, USB-C, and a set of pins for connecting to a keyboard.

So, why a new model at all? Aside from the usual spec upgrades, it seems Samsung has a bigger upgrade in store.

It was reported earlier this year that the Galaxy Tab S9 series will offer IP67 water and dust resistance, something we almost never see on tablets. IP67 isn’t as strong as what modern smartphones offer (IP68) but is still plenty to ensure that a spill, rain, or a quick accidental dunk won’t ruin your new tablet.

Samsung will likely reveal the Tab S9 series later on this year, perhaps alongside its new foldables.

