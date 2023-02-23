Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 tipped to adopt IP67 water resistance

According to a new report, Samsung will apply strong water resistance to its upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 lineup.

Tablets often lack water resistance, and those that do offer the feature are usually sold as “rugged” options. Samsung, for instance, has generally skipped out on water resistance for the “Tab S” lineup, but applied the feature to its Galaxy Tab Active series.

This year, that might finally change, as Samsung is allegedly planning to apply water resistance to the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

SamMobile reports that the Galaxy Tab S9 will feature IP67 water resistance. That’s down from the IP68 rating applied to Samsung’s smartphones over the past few generations, but still a huge step up from prior tablets sold by the company, as well as other brands such as Apple.

An IP67 rating means that the Galaxy Tab S9 can stand up to dust over an “extended period of time” with “complete protection.” But with water, it can only handle “short periods” of immersion in fresh water that measures under 1m in depth. That means submerging your tablet probably isn’t a great idea, but that it can handle a spill or getting caught in rain.

Samsung doesn’t always announce a new tablet every year, but it’s due for a release sometime in 2023. The most likely launch venue is alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, which are due out around August. The Galaxy Watch 6 is also expected at that event, but with months to go, plans are subject to change.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: