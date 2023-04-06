 Skip to main content

DirecTV launches free Gemini streaming device based on Android TV

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 6 2023 - 7:52 am PT
Just after it leaked earlier this week, DirecTV has officially launched its new “Gemini” streaming device based on Google’s Android TV.

Available starting today, DirecTV is launching “Gemini,” a new streaming device that is built on top of Android TV OS and works with both DirecTV’s service as well as other streaming services such as Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, YouTube, and others.

DirecTV isn’t offering up a lot of details on how the device works, but it’s mentioned that it support Google Assistant via its remote and that a Google login is required – that confirms the Android TV OS base. The device also supports 4K streaming.

Most importantly, DirecTV is offering this device for free to its customers as a part of their subscription.

Gemini is the most significant hardware launch for DIRECTV’s satellite customers in nearly a decade. Building on DIRECTV’s already industry-best picture quality, this wirelessly connected device allows customers to watch 4K across their favorite apps. Gemini also provides an integrated Google voice remote to help customers search thousands of their favorite apps like HBO Max, Netflix and others while eliminating the need to switch between TV inputs. Best of all, the first Gemini device is included for new DIRECTV customers at no extra cost.

Interestingly, this device doesn’t resemble the streaming dongle that leaked earlier this week. It’s unclear if that’s another device in the same generation coming at a later date, or if it’s coming at all.

DirecTV packages start at $64.99/month with a $15 fee for a receiver.

