DirecTV appears to be preparing a new Android TV streamer

Android TV OS has been a popular pick for Pay TV providers for a few years now, and it seems DirecTV is planning to adopt Google’s platform for a new streaming device.

Back in 2018, still under AT&T, DirecTV was preparing an Android TV set-top box that it later released for its DirecTV Now streaming offering. The device, known as “Osprey,” later rebranded along with the service which is now known as DirecTV Stream.

TheDesk reports that DirecTV is now working on a new device known as “Gemini Air” which may replace that set-top box. The device also runs on top of Android TV OS and integrates with DirecTV Stream, as well as supporting other streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+. A render of the device also shows Google Assistant on the remote.

Unlike the set-top box, “Gemini Air” is a streaming dongle, a form factor also used by Google’s Chromecast and Amazon’s Fire TV. The device supports 4K output as well as Dolby Vision and Atmos.

However, this device isn’t available to everyone just yet. Rather, it’s only being sold to 1,000 initial customers, marketing material viewed by TheDesk showed. Eligible subscribers were extended the offer this week, and they are the only customers able to place an order – it’s not available in stores or through customer service either. The device was also spotted at the FCC last November, showing how long it has been in the works.

There’s no indication as to what the device might cost, but it will almost certainly be more affordable. The existing DirecTV Stream box retails for $120.

