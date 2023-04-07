Google ending Works with Nest & Dropcam support, Nest Secure owners getting free ADT system

Google is doing a round of spring cleaning for its smart home products across Works with Nest, Dropcam, and Nest Secure.

Works with Nest

Back in 2019, Google announced it was replacing the Works with Nest (WWN) developer program with an Assistant/Works with Google Home alternative. Since then, it’s brought Home/Away to Assistant Routines and released a Device Access program to allow third parties to integrate with Nest devices.

Works with Nest has not accepted new integrations for several years now, and Google is officially ending WWN on September 29, 2023. Until then, all connections will remain available and active.

Starting Sept. 29, those connections will no longer work and you will lose access to them.

The previously announced Google Home script editor is positioned as the alternative here and will let users create advanced home automations. This is set for the “coming months.”

Dropcam support

Meanwhile, the next date to be aware of is April 8, 2024, when Dropcam and Dropcam Pro cameras — pictured below — will stop working in the Nest app. Google-owned Nest announced the Dropcam acquisition in 2014 to enter the security camera space. The first Nest Cam was more or less a rebranded Dropcam with some tweaks.

Dropcam will no longer work after that date, and you will no longer be able to use your Nest app to check status. If you wish to keep your video history, please download and save before this date.

Ahead of that, Dropcam owners with cameras that were was active in the last 28 days will get a complimentary Nest Cam (via email).

Google is also letting current Nest Aware and Nest Aware Plus subscribers order a free Nest Cam (indoor, wired). Redemption information will be detailed in an upcoming email. Some non-members will get a 50% off discount (look for a different email) on the $99.99 camera. The company is also offering free recycling via a partner and postage-paid shipping label.

Nest Secure

On April 8, 2024, Nest Secure support is also ending:

After that date, your Nest Secure will no longer be accessible in the Nest app.

Google will contact “eligible” customers (those in the US with a Nest Secure that was active in the last 28 days prior to this notice) starting today with an offer for a free ADT Self Setup System, which was announced last week. That’s said to be a $485 value, or customers can opt for $200 in Google Store credit.

When Nest Secure was discontinued in October of 2020, Google said it would continue support but not add new features. Now that ADT has launched a DIY security system, Google can move legacy users to a more modern offering.