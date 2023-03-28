Google and ADT launch new ‘DIY’ security system with sensors, keypad, Nest integration

Nearly three years after the two companies first announced a partnership, we’re finally seeing Google and ADT debut the product that makes it worth it. “ADT Self Setup” is a new do-it-yourself security system that includes a bunch of new security gear from ADT that deeply integrates with Google Nest products.

ADT Self Setup is a security system that customers can install on their own with lesser fees for hardware and monitoring. There are two elements to the system. There’s ADT’s security hardware, and then Google’s Nest Cameras, Doorbells, and other smart home gear.

Looking first at what ADT brings to the table, there’s a door/window sensor ($15), a separate motion sensor ($25), and a keypad ($90). There’s also a smoke detector ($40) and a sensor that can detect both temperature and water, either in the case of a burst pipe or flooding ($35). ADT will also offer a keychain remote to control the security system for $20.

These all connect back to a central hub you’ll need to make the whole system work. That hub has a built-in keyboard, a siren, and a battery backup.

As for cameras, voice commands, and everything else, the system will integrate with nearly all Google Nest products. The full list includes:

Nest Doorbell (battery)

Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery)

Nest Cam (indoor, wired)

Nest Thermostat

Nest Learning Thermostat

Nest Wifi

Nest Mini (2nd gen)

Nest Hub (2nd gen)

Nest Hub Max.

ADT’s partnership with Google steps in at this point, as all of those Nest devices can be controlled from the same ADT+ app as the ADT gear. We first spotted this in development earlier this year, and ADT explains the integration as follows:

The ADT+ app features the ability to receive intelligent alerts¹ including notifications, whenever Nest Cams, or Nest Doorbell (battery) detect an important activity. Notifications will include a description of the object or activity detected, such as a person, pet or vehicle. Additionally, customers can use the app to create routines and automation with their ADT devices, like setting their lights to turn on or off and their doors to lock on their schedule.

ADT’s “Smart Monitoring” is also a part of the deal, with pricing at $24.99/month following a trial period. This doesn’t include Nest Aware, which is required for camera recordings, but with ADT also includes “Video Verification” where ADT representatives can use the video footage to assist when an alarm is tripped (this requires customer consent).

We’ve reached out to ADT for more information on if the system can be used without monitoring.

The system is available starting today with pricing for the absolute bare essentials (the smart hub) coming in at $179. The “Starter” package with the hub, several sensors, and a Nest Doorbell (battery) for $479. The “Premium” package includes everything from the Starter, but throws in a second-generation Nest Hub and runs $579. All of these packages are discounted by $100 until April 3.

Google and ADT have been working on this partnership since 2020, when a $450 million deal was signed. It was later promised that the fruits of that partnership would arrive in late 2021, but that never came to be. In late 2022, Google commited another $150 million to the partnership.

