It emerged at the start of last week that Google was discontinuing the Nest Secure, with the first-party hardware store listing it as “no longer available.” Google is now reaffirming its commitment to continued support, and revealed that more Detect sensors are coming.

In a post on the Nest Help forum yesterday, Google reiterates that it has “run out of inventory of our Nest Secure alarm systems in our different retail channels.” It also repeats that the product will keep working for existing users:

However, we are committed to providing our existing customers with the same feature support, software fixes and critical security updates.

That said, the trio of what customers can look forward to does not explicitly cite new features, rather just maintaining existing ones. The focus looks to be on maintaining the status quo of what customers bought. It comes as the Google Home app’s new Home/Away Routines and presence sensing does not support Nest Secure.

Meanwhile, the next part of the statement focuses on an issue facing existing users: the lack of additional components. Google now says that it is working to have more Nest Detects available by year’s end to let people expand their Secure systems.

We understand some of you would like to purchase additional Nest Secure products, and our team is working diligently to have more Nest Detect sensors available for sale in mid-December. We’ll let our Nest Secure customers know once they are available. In the meantime, you can still purchase Nest Tags on the Google Store

The $49 sensor attaches to doors or windows to sense motion/movement. Two are included with the alarm system, but most users need more to properly monitor their homes They’ve been out of stock on the Google Store for several weeks.

