 Skip to main content

Vivo X Fold 2 and X Flip leak in new images as more specs surface

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 10 2023 - 10:59 am PT
0 Comments
vivo x fold 2 and vivo x flip

Vivo is rumored to be one of the next brands to launch foldable smartphones, with both “Fold” and “Flip” devices en route. Now, we’re getting a better look at the Vivo X Fold 2 and Vivo X Flip, as well as what’s under the hood.

Images posted by Digital Chat Station on Weibo offer our first good look at the Vivo X Fold 2, the company’s take on the “book” form factor popularized by Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold lineup. Like Samsung’s design, Oppo has an expansive inner display, though one with a cutout for the selfie camera, whereas Samsung uses an under-display camera.

The outside of the Vivo X Fold 2 is where the device stands out a bit more, with a (presumably faux) leather backing in a striking red color. A circular camera module in the top corner houses three cameras and an LED flash.

Digital Chat Station mentions that the X Fold 2 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, has 120W charging, and uses an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. There’s also mention of 2K resolution, likely for the inner display.

Meanwhile, the same image gives us a better look at the Vivo X Flip, which first leaked last week. These images better show the outer display, which has a camera shortcut and status indicators for cell signal and battery. It’s also clear now that the module has two camera sensors, with Zeiss branding on the lens. There’s also a much clearer look here at the diamond pattern on the outside of the Flip, which looks great.

The Flip is mentioned to be carrying Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 44W charging, and a 4,400 mAh battery.

Vivo is expected to unveil the X Fold 2 and X Flip sometime this month, apparently alongside a new tablet. It’s unclear if either device will be sold internationally.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Vivo

Vivo
Vivo X Flip

Vivo X Flip
Vivo X Fold 2

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.