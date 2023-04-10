Vivo X Fold 2 and X Flip leak in new images as more specs surface

Vivo is rumored to be one of the next brands to launch foldable smartphones, with both “Fold” and “Flip” devices en route. Now, we’re getting a better look at the Vivo X Fold 2 and Vivo X Flip, as well as what’s under the hood.

Images posted by Digital Chat Station on Weibo offer our first good look at the Vivo X Fold 2, the company’s take on the “book” form factor popularized by Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold lineup. Like Samsung’s design, Oppo has an expansive inner display, though one with a cutout for the selfie camera, whereas Samsung uses an under-display camera.

The outside of the Vivo X Fold 2 is where the device stands out a bit more, with a (presumably faux) leather backing in a striking red color. A circular camera module in the top corner houses three cameras and an LED flash.

Digital Chat Station mentions that the X Fold 2 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, has 120W charging, and uses an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. There’s also mention of 2K resolution, likely for the inner display.

Meanwhile, the same image gives us a better look at the Vivo X Flip, which first leaked last week. These images better show the outer display, which has a camera shortcut and status indicators for cell signal and battery. It’s also clear now that the module has two camera sensors, with Zeiss branding on the lens. There’s also a much clearer look here at the diamond pattern on the outside of the Flip, which looks great.

The Flip is mentioned to be carrying Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 44W charging, and a 4,400 mAh battery.

Vivo is expected to unveil the X Fold 2 and X Flip sometime this month, apparently alongside a new tablet. It’s unclear if either device will be sold internationally.