Google Play Store makes it easier to find Wear OS games

Back in September, Google introduced an “Other devices” section to make it easier to find Wear OS, TV, and Automotive apps from your phone. Google Play is now streamlining how you find games for Wear OS.

Go to the Play Store’s Games feed and navigate to the “Other devices” top tab, located after “For you” and “Top charts.” Originally, Google only showed the “TV” category, but “Watch” now appears too.

So far, Google has curated two sections: “Relax with games for your watch: Forget the time” and “Challenging games on the go: Win on your watch.” There are just over two dozen titles here.

From there, you can have any of these downloaded to your watch. You can also find games by searching and using the “Your devices” filter. Playing games on a small circular display is far from ideal, but it is something to certainly pass the time with your Wear OS device.

As of late, Google has been ramping up editorial lists for Wear OS, with curations like “Spring style in 5 watch faces.” Compared to before, collections are much broader in range and variety.

On the watch itself, the Play Store is currently very prominently featuring Adidas Running (previously Runtastic) as a dedicated card at the top of the app.

More on Google Play: