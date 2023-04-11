Xiaomi 13 Ultra renders showcase huge circular camera bump, curved screen, more

Renders of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra have been shared, giving us a look at what could be one of the year’s biggest flagships.

Leica and Xiaomi have both confirmed that the upcoming flagship phone will be unveiled over the next few weeks. No details were shared upon the exact timeframe, but “April” was mentioned by the camera company and confirmed by the Chinese OEM. However, the Chinese launch is slated for April 18. We’re expecting to learn more during this keynote.

Now, we’re getting a glimpse of the handset courtesy of prolific leaker @OnLeaks who has teamed with Smartprix to publish high-quality 3D renders of the hardware. The design seems familiar to the limited Xiaomi 12S Ultra, with a huge circular rear camera bump with four lens cutouts in a staggered array. The dual LED flash is found at what would be the 6 o’clock region of a clock face.

The entire camera bump protrudes quite drastically from the chassis of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra in these renders. According to this leak, it will measure about 163.1 x 74.6 x 9.57mm, but that camera bump will be around 15.61mm. Yes, it will be especially chunky it seems. OnLeaks speculates that this will ship with the 1-inch Sony IMX989 main sensor, which will be paired with three additional 50-megapixel cameras. At the front, the punch-hole could host a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

A 6.7-inch curved AMOLED screens is set to be used here, which will have a 120Hz refresh rate. You can see that the renders show flattened sides here on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which would mimic the impressive Xiaomi 13 Pro. Other potential specifications include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, up to 16GB RAM, and 512GB internal storage. It could also come with a 4,900mAh internal battery and 90W wired charging alongside 50W wireless charging support.

Ordinarily, a device such as this would only be available in China or in a limited capacity in some regions. Thankfully, we do know that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be available in global regions with a launch expected in the coming weeks.

