Galaxy S23 FE reportedly uses only Exynos chips globally, including US

Samsung launched its Galaxy S23 series earlier this year as its first flagship in years to ditch Exynos chips and instead use Qualcomm Snapdragon on a global scale. Apparently, though, the Galaxy S23 FE will do the exact opposite, using Exynos in every region, including the United States.

The Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are all built on top of a special version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that’s specific to Samsung. The chip is used globally, where in years past Samsung would have only used Snapdragon chips in regions such as Korea, the United States, and a few others. Elsewhere, such as in Europe, Samsung has usually left its users with Exynos chips, often leading to tons of problems with software glitches, overheating, or worse.

Samsung is largely expected to stick with this Snapdragon-only model for the foreseeable future, but that won’t apply to all devices.

SamMobile reports that the Galaxy S23 FE is, firstly, actually happening.

Apparently, the more affordable device is slated for release in Q4 of this year, which puts it ahead of schedule compared to the last “Fan Edition” release, with the Galaxy S21 FE having launched in January 2022 (mere weeks before the Galaxy S22 series). This was previously reported in February.

But, more interestingly, Samsung is apparently planning to ship the Galaxy S23 FE exclusively with an Exynos chip. Specifically, this would be the Exynos 2200 which was used in the Galaxy S22 series in some regions, and brought Samsung’s partnership with AMD to the GPU. The chip wasn’t well-received, but it can still certainly get the job done.

Using Exynos on a global scale for the Galaxy S23 FE is certainly a choice with the company having so publicly gone all-in on Qualcomm, but the decision to use the chip in the US has even more of an impact. As it stands today, the only “flagship-tier” smartphones sold in the US with Exynos chips are from Google, technically, as Tensor chips are heavily based on Exynos devices. The last time Samsung sold a flagship with Exynos in the US was with the Galaxy S6 series, which opted for the chips as Qualcomm’s designs were dealing with overheating issues at the time.

SamMobile also claims that the Galaxy S23 FE will arrive with a 50MP primary camera, 4,500 mAh battery, and a base model with 128GB of storage, with 256GB as an optional upgrade.

