Fitbit login migration to Google Accounts starts this summer

As we previously spotted, Fitbit shared today that its transition to using Google Accounts for logging in and new device registration will start this summer.

Fitbit is moving away from its own login system to just use Google Accounts. Google touts benefits like having one username/password for Gmail/YouTube/Photos/etc., and Fitbit, as well as “industry-leading privacy and security.”

Users will have added, unified privacy controls – including the ability to manage all Fitbit data in the Google Privacy Center – to keep their health and wellness data safe and secure. They will also be able to see and manage where they are logged in across their Google Account.

For example, Fitbit two-factor authentication (2FA) only takes place over SMS today.

Google reiterates that “Fitbit health and wellness data won’t be used for Google Ads, and it will continue to be kept separate from Google Ads data.”

Besides the login experience, Fitbit says users should not expect any changes to accessing historical health and wellness stats. This upcoming move is being positioned as laying the groundwork for future Fitbit capabilities, with similar phrasing used to describe the recent removal of Challenges and open groups.

This will start rolling in the summer, and users will see a prompt in the Fitbit app (or an option in app settings) to migrate to logging in with a Google Account. You will have the ability to “review your existing setup before you move.”

Existing users will not have to switch until 2025, but new Fitbit users will need to go the Google Account route to set up devices when this rolls out.

