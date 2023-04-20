 Skip to main content

Samsung Galaxy S22 phones get ‘re-newed’ starting at $619

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 20 2023 - 7:48 am PT
0 Comments
galaxy s22 camera update

If you’re due for a new smartphone and looking for a discount, Samsung is about to start selling its Galaxy S22 series at a discount with refurbished devices through its “re-newed” program.

Samsung’s “re-newed” program offers Galaxy smartphones that have been refurbished by Samsung to be considered “like new.” The devices get a brand-new battery, are issued a new IMEI, and replace any broken or damaged parts, all by Samsung itself.

The process has been around for a few years now, with Samsung bringing in new models every year to offer customers a more affordable option to get a flagship device that also helps reduce e-waste.

Starting this week, Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra will join Samsung’s “re-newed” program. Refurbished Galaxy S22 models will be made available starting on April 21 from Samsung.com starting at $619. All three phones will be available in black, with the base Galaxy S22 also sold in green. Pricing is as follows:

Samsung will also be selling 256GB variants of the S22 and the S22 Ultra.

These prices are quite a bit discounted from the launch prices of the Galaxy S22 series. The S22 Ultra originally sold for $1,199, with S22+ at $999, and S22 at $799 and up. Those same prices apply to the newer Galaxy S23 series, so you’ll save a good bit with these refurbished models. And that’s without losing much. All three are powered by the solid Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and are eligible for software support for the next four years.

Samsung is also still offering the Galaxy S21 series through the “re-newed” program. The Galaxy S21 will now be sold from $529, while Galaxy S21+ is discounted to $679, and Galaxy S21 Ultra drops to $829. Samsung is also offering up to $180 in trade-in credit toward these devices.

More on Samsung:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to [email protected] or encrypted to [email protected]

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.