Samsung Galaxy S22 phones get ‘re-newed’ starting at $619

If you’re due for a new smartphone and looking for a discount, Samsung is about to start selling its Galaxy S22 series at a discount with refurbished devices through its “re-newed” program.

Samsung’s “re-newed” program offers Galaxy smartphones that have been refurbished by Samsung to be considered “like new.” The devices get a brand-new battery, are issued a new IMEI, and replace any broken or damaged parts, all by Samsung itself.

The process has been around for a few years now, with Samsung bringing in new models every year to offer customers a more affordable option to get a flagship device that also helps reduce e-waste.

Starting this week, Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra will join Samsung’s “re-newed” program. Refurbished Galaxy S22 models will be made available starting on April 21 from Samsung.com starting at $619. All three phones will be available in black, with the base Galaxy S22 also sold in green. Pricing is as follows:

Samsung will also be selling 256GB variants of the S22 and the S22 Ultra.

These prices are quite a bit discounted from the launch prices of the Galaxy S22 series. The S22 Ultra originally sold for $1,199, with S22+ at $999, and S22 at $799 and up. Those same prices apply to the newer Galaxy S23 series, so you’ll save a good bit with these refurbished models. And that’s without losing much. All three are powered by the solid Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and are eligible for software support for the next four years.

Samsung is also still offering the Galaxy S21 series through the “re-newed” program. The Galaxy S21 will now be sold from $529, while Galaxy S21+ is discounted to $679, and Galaxy S21 Ultra drops to $829. Samsung is also offering up to $180 in trade-in credit toward these devices.

