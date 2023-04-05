Report: Galaxy SmartTag sequel and Buds 3 coming later this year, Google tracker at I/O

Samsung has new foldables and a set of smartwatches in the pipeline for later this year, and apparently, also a new SmartTag and the Galaxy Buds 3. Google may have its own entry to the tracker space too, set for an I/O reveal.

As reported by Naver, Samsung is preparing a new Galaxy SmartTag that improves on the first. Samsung first launched the SmartTag and SmartTag+ (the latter with UWB) in 2021. The trackers work much like Apple’s AirTag, using nearby Galaxy smartphones as a network to allow the owner to find their missing tagged item when another Galaxy owner is nearby.

For its sequel, apparently coming later this year alongside Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5, Samsung is apparently working to upgrade the wireless range of the tracker to make it easier to find, as well as introducing new features to prevent unauthorized tracking, something Apple’s AirTag has struggled with. The new Galaxy SmartTag would also boost battery life and signal volume, while also improving on SmartThings integration.

Naver also claims that Google is planning to introduce its own smart tracker at Google I/O 2023 (scheduled for May 10). Earlier this year, it was reported that Google is working on tracker codenamed “grogu,” and we previously also discovered evidence that Google is building out tracker support in Android.

The report also briefly mentions a new pair of Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Buds 3, which will also arrive at Unpacked later this year. There’s no mention as to what Samsung has in store for this updated generation.

