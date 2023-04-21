Roborock’s new S8 lineup makes cleaning elegant, $300 off for a limited time

The true goal of a robot vacuum and mop is to take the human out of cleaning completely. Roborock’s S8, S8 +, and S8 Pro Ultra do exactly that with top-of-the-line performance.

Roborock has maintained its status as one of the best robot vacuum and mop manufacturers currently on the market. Most recently, the company debuted the S7 MaxV series, which does a fantastic job of keeping homes clean without the hassle. This year, the S8 lineup brings some key improvements.

The Roborock S8 is the base model option in the series of three. It also provides the blueprint for the other two versions to build upon with little improvements that might cater to different needs. With that said, the S8 is a fantastic option.

Each S8 model makes use of several sensors to detect obstacles and avoid them. Roborock’s PreciSense LiDAR navigation does a lot of the heavy lifting and allows your S8 to glide through cleaning easily. With each room, it knows where it is and how to clean in the most effective way possible. As a bonus, each carpet clean leaves an array of satisfying vacuum lines that you won’t want to disturb.

The S8 comes with an improved suction rate of 6,000Pa, which is higher than most on the market. While that contributes to a deep clean, what also helps is the additional silicone brush added to the vacuum. With a total of two brushes rotating together, the Roborock S8 is able to pick up more dust and hair than many other robot vacuums. The S8 also has a modular mopping system with Roborock’s VibraRise 2.0, which allows the vacuum to lift the mop attachment when rolling over the carpet. With this feature, there’s no need to continuously remove and attach the mop pad. With that, the padding is able to take care of most spills and stains with 3,000 vibrations a minute.

The S8+ is very similar to the S8 in almost every way except for the addition of an auto-emptying dock that takes care of dust collected along the way. This midtier vacuum is great for those that want to omit dust emptying from their cleaning routines, as the S8+ takes care of it itself. The dust bag only needs to be replaced every few weeks and is extremely simple to replace. Of course, you’ll still need to fill the water tank manually.

If that’s not your thing, the S8 Pro Ultra is probably the best robot mop/vacuum for you as it comes with a dock that empties both the dust cartridge and the water tank after a successful clean. Once the tanks are empty, the S8 Pro Ultra will get a fresh new water reservoir for the next time it has to take on a mopping job.

Overall the S8 is a fully capable vacuum that comes in several configurations to meet your needs. Roborock has done well to make sure cleaning is hands-off, and the S8 is the pinnacle of that. During Roborock’s limited sale running from April 21 to 25, the S8 by itself comes in at $599.99 down from $749.99. Moving up, the S8+ and S8 Pro Ultra run $799.99 – normally $999.99 – and $1,599.99, respectively. Those who want to pair the S8 Pro Ultra with Roborock’s handheld Dyad Pro will see a $300 discount to $1,749.98 – limited to 2,000 units.