Android 14 Beta 1.1 rolling out to Pixel with fingerprint, other bug fixes

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 26 2023 - 11:51 am PT
Following the buggy initial release two weeks ago, Google is rolling out Android 14 Beta 1.1 to Pixel phones today.

This “minor update” addresses:

  • Fixed an issue where the system UI crashed when trying to access the Wallpaper & Style screen either through the Settings app, or by long-pressing from the home screen. (Issue #277938424)
  • Fixed some issues that prevented fingerprint unlock from being used. (Issue #272403537)
  • Fixed an issue where the status bar did not display the mobile network. (Issue #277892134)
  • Fixed an issue that prevented a SIM card or eSIM from being detected or activated in some cases. (Issue #278026119)
  • Fixed an issue where the lock screen displayed a message with an unresolved string placeholder when Smart Lock was enabled. (Issue #278011057)

The biggest fix here is for the under-display fingerprint sensor not working most of the time on the Pixel 6+, while you’ll finally be able to access Wallpaper & style again if you have Themed icons enabled.

It’s UPB1.230309.017 and the April 2023 security patch for most devices. The Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a on Verizon are running UPB1.230309.017.A1 and March 2023.

If you’re currently enrolled in the Android Beta Program, you will automatically get offered an over-the-air (OTA) update to Android 14 Beta 1.1.

