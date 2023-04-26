Android 14 Beta 1.1 rolling out to Pixel with fingerprint, other bug fixes

Following the buggy initial release two weeks ago, Google is rolling out Android 14 Beta 1.1 to Pixel phones today.

This “minor update” addresses:

Fixed an issue where the system UI crashed when trying to access the Wallpaper & Style screen either through the Settings app, or by long-pressing from the home screen. (Issue #277938424)

Fixed some issues that prevented fingerprint unlock from being used. (Issue #272403537)

Fixed an issue where the status bar did not display the mobile network. (Issue #277892134)

Fixed an issue that prevented a SIM card or eSIM from being detected or activated in some cases. (Issue #278026119)

Fixed an issue where the lock screen displayed a message with an unresolved string placeholder when Smart Lock was enabled. (Issue #278011057)

The biggest fix here is for the under-display fingerprint sensor not working most of the time on the Pixel 6+, while you’ll finally be able to access Wallpaper & style again if you have Themed icons enabled.

It’s UPB1.230309.017 and the April 2023 security patch for most devices. The Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a on Verizon are running UPB1.230309.017.A1 and March 2023.

If you’re currently enrolled in the Android Beta Program, you will automatically get offered an over-the-air (OTA) update to Android 14 Beta 1.1.