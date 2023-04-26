You can now buy real-life stickers from Gboard’s Emoji Kitchen

One of our favorite features to hit Android over the past few years has been Gboard’s incredibly fun and creative Emoji Kitchen and, now, you can bring that fun into the real-world with a sticker set available for purchase.

Available now from Google’s official merchandise store, Emoji Kitchen sticker sets from Gboard can be purchased as real-life stickers that you can apply to laptops or anything else your heart desires. The sticker set costs just $3 and includes just shy of two dozen different stickers.

The Emoji Kitchen is a Gboard feature that allows users to combine and customize Google’s emojis. Can you guess what these combinations are? We hope you love these playful Emoji Kitchen creations as much as we do!

Included in the set are stickers that exist in Gboard as stemmed by the alien, fox, dog, robot, poodle, penguin, raccoon, octopus, mouse, cat, birthday cake, balloon, Saturn, stars, sloth, Earth, cheese, llama, snail, unicorn, snowman, flowers, and, of course, poop.

Google says that the stickers are made from an “ultra-removable” material, and the company also has “classic emoji” and Android stickers available, also for $3 each.

Notably, though, these Emoji Kitchen stickers come with a hefty shipping cost. While your address may vary, I personally saw an $8.50 shipping fee for a sheet of stickers. The stickers are also sold only in the United States and Canada.

The kids are already fighting about who gets to pick which sticker first 😜👉👈 pic.twitter.com/amQKO0cEOK — [email protected] 🐘 (@jenniferdaniel) April 26, 2023

