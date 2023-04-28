What color Pixel 7a do you think is best? [Poll]

It wouldn’t be a Google product launch without a few leaks. Thanks to the latest slip, we now know the four-color lineup for the Pixel 7a. Do you have a favorite?

Thanks to a leak of an orange “Coral” model, it seems that the Pixel 7a is to be the first Made by Google phone to be offered in four distinct color finishes at launch. We had already seen a white, black, and blue option courtesy of leaked press renders. This looks be one of the most colorful Pixel lineups to date.

The addition of an eye-catching Pixel 7a colors such as “Coral” means that we’ll have better options to pair with the Pixel Buds Pro or Pixel Buds A-series – which are set to come in a “Sky Blue” option alongside the latest A-series smartphone. While the regular Pixel 7 series has fairly muted colors, the 7a will come in more playful, vibrant options for those of us that want something a little less staid.

It’ll be interesting to see just how good each of the Pixel 7a colors look in person. After all, the device is still yet to be released and press renders are not always representative of the actual IRL tones. Early leaks showcased the “Carbon” colorway, which looks like a complete retread of the “Obsidian” Pixel 7/7 Pro – complete with glossy finish.

Another leak has practically confirmed the spec sheet. The Pixel will use the Tensor G2 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The screen will measure 6.1 inches with a 90Hz refresh rate, in-display fingerprint scanner, and software-based Face Unlock to be included. A 4,400mAh battery is set to be included with 20W wired charging and wireless charging for the first time on an A-series device.

The dual camera system is getting another upgrade to a 64-megapixel main sensor with 13-megapixel ultrawide. A 10.8-megapixel selfie camera will also be included to help enable face unlock. It’ll ship from May 11 priced at $499, and you’ll be able to pick the Pixel 7a up in the following colors: Arctic Blue, Cotton, Carbon, and Coral. The latter color will only be available direct from the Google Store.