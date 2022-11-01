At a Glance weather forecasts come to the Pixel 6

Abner Li

- Nov. 1st 2022 8:59 am PT

1 Comment

With the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Google announced the latest At a Glance features. The Pixel 6 is now picking up daily weather forecasts in At a Glance on the lock and homescreen. 

Daily weather forecasts include high and low temperatures, as well as the condition (e.g., “Mostly cloudy”), when you wake up. These forecasts will appear in At a Glance — next to the current temperature — until 10 a.m. with a tap just opening the Google Weather experience. 

After launching on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, we’re seeing them on our Pixel 6 Pro this morning (running the latest beta version of the Google app). The Pixel 6 and 6a should also be a given, while there’s no reason why the Pixel 4a and newer can’t support it.

This feature is controlled by the general “Weather” settings toggle for the current temperature. You cannot disable just the forecast.

At a Glance forecast
At a Glance forecast

With this launch, Google is presumably also rolling out precipitation alerts, like “Expect rain around 10 AM.” Visually, these additions do make At a Glance a bit more busy, but this added information is quite prominent and noticeable in day-to-day usage, especially on the always-on display (AOD).

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro also picked up At a Glance package delivery updates if you have a Nest Doorbell and a flight landing card with baggage belt info. The toggle for the former is not yet appearing on the Pixel 6, so that’s presumably coming later.

More on At a Glance:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6
Pixel Launcher

Pixel Launcher

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com