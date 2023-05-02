Files by Google rolling out redesign with even more Material You

The Files by Google app is getting a makeover, as Google is now rolling out a revamped homepage design featuring more Material You.

Google’s Files app, preloaded on Pixel devices and some other Android smartphones, first made its wide debut in 2018. But so far, the app hasn’t fully embraced Material You. There have been hints since 2021 of the app getting support, but it hasn’t been available until now.

In a server-side update on top of Files by Google v1.292.525444002, Material You has arrived.

The app’s “Browse” tab has been redesigned with Material-looking tap targets and a cleaner look. The app as a whole now also features Material You’s signature accent color changes to the background and bottom bar. Functionally, the differences are very minor, but the overall look is a great improvement.

Notably, this update also introduces a full-width search bar at the top of the app, similar to other Material You designs, while removing the constant Files by Google logo.

Before After

Files by Google v1.292.525444002 seems to be widely available at this point, but the server-side switch may not have hit your device just yet. You should check the Play Store for updates if you’re not seeing the new design.

Thanks Peter!

More on Android: