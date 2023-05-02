 Skip to main content

Files by Google rolling out redesign with even more Material You

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 2 2023 - 9:55 am PT
3 Comments
files by google material you 2023

The Files by Google app is getting a makeover, as Google is now rolling out a revamped homepage design featuring more Material You.

Google’s Files app, preloaded on Pixel devices and some other Android smartphones, first made its wide debut in 2018. But so far, the app hasn’t fully embraced Material You. There have been hints since 2021 of the app getting support, but it hasn’t been available until now.

In a server-side update on top of Files by Google v1.292.525444002, Material You has arrived.

The app’s “Browse” tab has been redesigned with Material-looking tap targets and a cleaner look. The app as a whole now also features Material You’s signature accent color changes to the background and bottom bar. Functionally, the differences are very minor, but the overall look is a great improvement.

Notably, this update also introduces a full-width search bar at the top of the app, similar to other Material You designs, while removing the constant Files by Google logo.

Before
After

Files by Google v1.292.525444002 seems to be widely available at this point, but the server-side switch may not have hit your device just yet. You should check the Play Store for updates if you’re not seeing the new design.

Thanks Peter!

More on Android:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Files by Google

Files by Google

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to [email protected] or encrypted to [email protected]

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.