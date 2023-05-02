Moto G Stylus and Moto G 5G (2023) bring Android 13 for under $250

The Moto G series is getting two new entries for 2023 that cost under $250 in the latest Moto G Stylus and Moto G 5G.

Launching this month in the US, the Moto G Stylus (2023) and Moto G 5G (2023) both share pretty similar packages.

Both devices offer 6.5-inch HD+ (720p) displays with high refresh rates – 120Hz on the Moto G 5G and 90Hz on the Stylus. There’s also a 5,000 mAh battery with 15 W charging on both devices and support for high-resolution cameras – 48MP on the Moto G 5G and 50MP on the Stylus – backed up by a 2MP macro camera. There’s also 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage, depending on the model you get, with a microSD card slot for expansion. You’ll also get a 3.5mm headphone jack, too, and neither phone has NFC.

Moto G Stylus (2023) Moto G 5G (2023)

Where these phones differ primarily starts with the chipset.

The Moto G 5G (2023) is running on a Snapdragon 480+ chip which unlocks support for 5G. Meanwhile, the Moto G Stylus (2023) uses a MediaTek Helio G85 Gaming Edition chip. There’s no support for 5G on that chip, but the performance between the two should be relatively similar.

Both phones also ship with Android 13 and Motorola’s usual light skin, though Motorola is only providing a single software update alongside three years of security updates.

Moto G Stylus (2023)

Pricing for the Moto G 5G (2023) lands at $249, with the phone launching unlocked on May 25. At a later date, it will be coming to T-Mobile, Metro, AT&T, Boost Mobile, Cricket, Google Fi, US Cellular, and Consumer Cellular.

Moto G 5G (2023)

Meanwhile, the Moto G Stylus (2023) arrives unlocked from Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola.com on May 5. It will launch on Cricket, Straight Talk, and Walmart Family Mobile “in the coming months.”

Moto G Stylus (2023)

