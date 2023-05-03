Nothing Phone (2) teased with a Summer 2023 release date

Carl Pei’s Nothing is preparing for the release of its next smartphone, with Nothing Phone (2) now confirmed for a Summer 2023 release date as a new teaser hinting at the design.

On social media this morning, Nothing released a small teaser showing the Nothing Phone (2)’s design with a blinking red light. The unique look isn’t all that different from the original, but with some different angles and textures. Of course, we’re only seeing a small portion of the whole design, so it’s hard to say for sure.

Some users quickly noticed what appeared to be a physical switch on the phone in some additional teasers, including one on Nothing’s website, but it seems that’s probably not functional, as a similar “switch” was in place on the original Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing has previously confirmed that the Phone (2) will be sold in the United States, a complete reversal of its stance on the Phone (1), and that the device will be a higher-end option. In today’s teaser, the phone is directly referred to as “premium.”

With the Phone (2) set to be released over the Summer, it’s very likely we’ll be seeing more teasers in the weeks to come.

