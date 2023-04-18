Nothing Ear (2) 1.01.88 update improves ANC, call quality, more

The Nothing Ear (2) 1.0.1.88 update is now rolling out with audio improvements and more for the recently released earbuds.

Offering a marked improvement over the first-generation earbuds, the Nothing Ear (2) 1.01.88 update is the first post-release patch for the latest $149 Bluetooth accessory. The London-based tech firm confirmed the rollout of the patch in a short dedicated blog post with an overview of the changes.

Nothing states that sound and audio latency have been improved with the Ear (2) 1.0.1.88 update. While there are some fixes for distorted audio when apps and services utilize the LHDC codec, connection consistency with your earbuds should also be improved with the update, alongside call quality when using the in-built microphones. In-ear detection has been tweaked to better recognize when each Ear (2) earbud is in your ear and audio is being played or paused.

You can see the full changelog for the Nothing Ear (2) 1.01.88 update below:

We’ve resolved sound distortion bugs when using LHDC codec.

Improved general sound latency.

Optimised Adaptive ANC to be even more effortless when adjusting noise cancellation levels for different sound environments.

Improved the accuracy of the connection status for when you’re connecting and disconnecting Ear (2) to power.

Optimised call quality so that voice clarity is improved for the other party.

Improved the in-ear detection feature to better recognise when you’re playing and pausing audio.

To update, you must be connected to your device and launch the Nothing X companion app. From here, tap the upper-right “Settings” cog and then “Firmware update.” At present, the update is still rolling out, so it may be a few more days until you are able to pull this patch on your own devices.

