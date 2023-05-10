Google launches first Pixel 7a ‘lynx’ factory images

As the Pixel 7a was simultaneously announced and released today, the company has also published the first Android 13-based factory images for the new mid-range phone.

There are already two builds (plus two variants) available for the Pixel 7a: the initial version that arrives on the device at launch (March 2023 patch) and a newer QPR2-based (May 2023 patch) that was also available during our review period. Given the significant jump in versions, we recommend installing the latest update soon after setting up the Pixel 7a.

It’s interesting to note the mismatch between the initial build’s March 2023 security patch and the “221205” number that suggests it was created in December 2022.

These downloads being available so early is particularly useful for those who prefer to manually sideload Android updates or like to do modding. The factory images can also be particularly useful in the unlikely event something goes wrong with your device’s software.

For those who were eager to get started with Google’s latest upcoming software on the company’s absolute newest phone, unfortunately, Google has not yet released Android 14 Beta or Android 13 QPR3 Beta builds for the Pixel 7a.

The latter isn’t surprising, as Android 13 QPR3 is set to release next month with the June patch. It’s possible we may get an Android 14 Beta build for the Pixel 7a in the coming weeks, though – perhaps with Beta 2.1 or Beta 3.

More on Pixel: