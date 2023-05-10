 Skip to main content

Google launches first Pixel 7a ‘lynx’ factory images

Avatar for Kyle Bradshaw  | May 10 2023 - 5:02 pm PT
0 Comments
Pixel 7a surrounded by Android figurines

As the Pixel 7a was simultaneously announced and released today, the company has also published the first Android 13-based factory images for the new mid-range phone.

There are already two builds (plus two variants) available for the Pixel 7a: the initial version that arrives on the device at launch (March 2023 patch) and a newer QPR2-based (May 2023 patch) that was also available during our review period. Given the significant jump in versions, we recommend installing the latest update soon after setting up the Pixel 7a.

It’s interesting to note the mismatch between the initial build’s March 2023 security patch and the “221205” number that suggests it was created in December 2022.

These downloads being available so early is particularly useful for those who prefer to manually sideload Android updates or like to do modding. The factory images can also be particularly useful in the unlikely event something goes wrong with your device’s software.

For those who were eager to get started with Google’s latest upcoming software on the company’s absolute newest phone, unfortunately, Google has not yet released Android 14 Beta or Android 13 QPR3 Beta builds for the Pixel 7a.

The latter isn’t surprising, as Android 13 QPR3 is set to release next month with the June patch. It’s possible we may get an Android 14 Beta build for the Pixel 7a in the coming weeks, though – perhaps with Beta 2.1 or Beta 3.

More on Pixel:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a

Author

Avatar for Kyle Bradshaw Kyle Bradshaw

Kyle is an author and researcher for 9to5Google, with special interests in Made by Google products, Fuchsia, and Stadia.

Got a tip or want to chat? Twitter or Email. [email protected]

Kyle Bradshaw's favorite gear

Acer Gaming Chromebook

Acer Gaming Chromebook
Pixel 7 Pro & Pixel Watch

Pixel 7 Pro & Pixel Watch