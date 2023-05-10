The OnePlus 11 just got its first Android 14 beta

Google I/O was pretty quiet regarding Android 14, but a new beta dropped today for Pixel phones. On top of that, OnePlus is now joining in on the fun, with the first Android 14 Beta now available for OnePlus 11.

Available for download now, Android 14 Beta 1 for the OnePlus 11 gives developers the chance to test their apps on Android 14 on OnePlus hardware.

We are delighted to share a piece of good news with you. The Android 14 Beta for the OnePlus 11 is starting now! We have been making every effort to give OnePlus 11 users the chance to experience the newest version of Android as soon as possible.

It’s not a preview meant for the average Joe by any means.

OnePlus notes several major issues with the first Android 14 beta on OnePlus 11, including issues with Wi-Fi, casting, a “red screen” bug when using multi-user, screen freezes when using the selfie camera in WhatsApp, and more. The full list of known issues follows:

WLAN malfunctions in certain scenarios

Connection fails when casting to a TV display

Red screen is seen when switching from Guest mode to Owner mode in certain scenarios

Manual connection fails after the phone is disconnected from the tablet

WeChat calls may not ring with Bluetooth headsets

Red screen flashes when creating a new calendar

Screen freezes when taking picture with the front camera in WhatsApp

To install this update, you’ll need at least 4GB of storage available, but you can install the update directly on the phone – no computer needed. Just go to Settings > About Device > Up to Date > Overflow Menu > Local Install and then select the file downloaded from the OnePlus website. The beta is available for OnePlus 11 in North America, India, the EU, and the global model.

