Google Pixel Fold is only available in four countries, Pixel 7a in 17 countries

Google’s latest batch of Pixel smartphones couldn’t be more different, with the Pixel 7a being an affordable device launching for the masses, and the Pixel Fold as a super-expensive piece of futuristic tech. Here’s what countries the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold will be available in.

Google Pixel Fold countries

The Google Pixel Fold, as the company’s first foldable, seems to be a bit of an experiment. Google is keeping the list short of where the Pixel Fold will be sold, with just four countries making the cut. Those countries are as follows, with their pricing:

United States $1,799

United Kingdom £1,749

Germany 1.899 €

Japan ￥253,000 (No Obsidian)

Pixel 7a countries and where Coral is sold

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 7a is sold quite widely, being available in 17 countries across the world, nearly the same number as Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The full list is as follows.

Canada $599

Australia $749 (no coral)

India ₹43,999 (no coral)

Japan ￥62,700

Singapore SGD 749 (no coral)

Taiwan $14,990 (no coral)

Denmark 3.999 kr.

France 509 €

Germany 509 €

Ireland €509

Italy 509 €

Netherlands 509 €

Norway kr 5 490

Spain 509 €

Sweden 5 690 kr

UK £449 (£499 for Coral)

United States $499

Notably, the Google Store-exclusive “Coral” version of the Pixel 7a is a bit limited. It won’t be available in Australia, India, Singapore, and Taiwan, but will be sold in all other countries on this list. It’s also, for some reason, £50 more expensive than other colors in the UK.

