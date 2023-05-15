 Skip to main content

Google’s Pixel 4 radio ads lead to another $8 million settlement in Texas

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 15 2023 - 8:55 am PT
0 Comments
google pixel 4 smaller battery oh so orange

In 2019 Google was accused of running “deceptive” radio ads for its Pixel 4 series, and the company is now set to pay out $8 million in a settlement as a result.

As we reported late last year, a case went to court accusing Google of running “deceptive” radio ads for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in 2019. The ads featured “made up” testimonials from radio personalities who hadn’t actually used the Pixel 4. The campaign saw Google and iHeartMedia paying “influencers to promote products they never used, showing a blatant disrespect for truth-in-advertising rules,” the case alleged.

The main problem in place was how the ads were read, with radio personalities being paid to provide endorsements on the phones as if they had actually used them, with phrases such as “my favorite phone camera” being used when those individuals hadn’t used the device at all.

In 2022, Google was hit with $9.4 million in penalties from several states.

Now, another settlement is going through in Texas, where Google will pay $8 million to the state over the same matter. In an announcement, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said:

If Google is going to advertise in Texas, their statements better be true. In this case, the company made statements that were blatantly false, and our settlement holds Google accountable for lying to Texans for financial gain. Google enjoys significant influence over individual consumers and the marketplace broadly. It is imperative that large companies do not expect or enjoy special treatment under the law. They must be held accountable for their misdeeds.

More on Google:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 XL

Google Pixel 4 XL

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.