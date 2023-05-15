 Skip to main content

TicWatch Pro 5 teasers begin, Mobvoi hints at May launch

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 15 2023 - 11:38 am PT
0 Comments

Mobvoi appears to finally be approaching the launch of its long-awaited TicWatch Pro 5, as the company is unleashing a campaign of teasers.

On Twitter, Mobvoi has kicked off the “High Five Pro 5” campaign, which is a contest that will end with a winner getting a free TicWatch Pro 5 – Mobvoi directly confirmed the name on Twitter, unsurprisingly.

Through the contest posts, Mobvoi has shown the TicWatch 5 Pro from the front with its usual rugged design, as well as from the side, where we can see a new power button and top button layout that’s similar to Google’s Pixel Watch. The company has also placed a teaser on its website homepage, but the page that it directs to is currently broken.

Notably, this contest Mobvoi is running will go through May 23, which seems like a likely date for the company to unveil the watch itself. Nothing is set in stone, but that week seems like a clear candidate.

Of course, we know pretty much all there is to know about this smartwatch. An Amazon leak late last month gave us the clear image above, as well as basically every detail of the device. The TicWatch Pro 5 will debut Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1, have a 1.43-inch display with Mobvoi’s usual dual-layer tech, have 2GB of RAM, fast charging, and all of the typical health sensors.

The only thing we still don’t know for sure is how much the whole package will cost.

More on Wear OS:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is d…
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.