TicWatch Pro 5 teasers begin, Mobvoi hints at May launch

Mobvoi appears to finally be approaching the launch of its long-awaited TicWatch Pro 5, as the company is unleashing a campaign of teasers.

On Twitter, Mobvoi has kicked off the “High Five Pro 5” campaign, which is a contest that will end with a winner getting a free TicWatch Pro 5 – Mobvoi directly confirmed the name on Twitter, unsurprisingly.

Through the contest posts, Mobvoi has shown the TicWatch 5 Pro from the front with its usual rugged design, as well as from the side, where we can see a new power button and top button layout that’s similar to Google’s Pixel Watch. The company has also placed a teaser on its website homepage, but the page that it directs to is currently broken.

Notably, this contest Mobvoi is running will go through May 23, which seems like a likely date for the company to unveil the watch itself. Nothing is set in stone, but that week seems like a clear candidate.

Share a pic of you and your smartwatch (it can be any brand)⌚️A stunning sunset, city view, or landscape… Pin the city, @ 2 friends and be sure to add #HighfivePro5 & follow us.

Post with most likes will be gifted a brand new TicWatch Pro 5 from today to May 23 EVERY DAY!!🎁 https://t.co/oSg7iRUKDI pic.twitter.com/73cTJRkg2T — Mobvoi_Official (@Mobvoi_Official) May 14, 2023

Embracing the energy of Mexico City, where every corner tells a story of power and passion, inside and out. #HighfivePro5 pic.twitter.com/pc0454qXq8 — Mobvoi_Official (@Mobvoi_Official) May 15, 2023

Of course, we know pretty much all there is to know about this smartwatch. An Amazon leak late last month gave us the clear image above, as well as basically every detail of the device. The TicWatch Pro 5 will debut Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1, have a 1.43-inch display with Mobvoi’s usual dual-layer tech, have 2GB of RAM, fast charging, and all of the typical health sensors.

The only thing we still don’t know for sure is how much the whole package will cost.

More on Wear OS: