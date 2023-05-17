Deals: Google Nest Doorbell lands at new $119 low, Pixel 6 Pro sees $450 clearance, more

Wednesday has a fresh batch of discounts on tap today, all of which are headlined by a new all-time low on Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell hitting $119. That’s joined by some clearance offers on Google Pixel 6 Pro at $450, as well as these Assistant-enabled Govee modular smart lights at $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell hits $119

Amazon is now offering the latest Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) for $119. Down from the usual $180 going rate, you’re looking at a new all-time low at Amazon with $61 in savings attached. Marking one of the first chances to save in 2023 period, today’s offer is clocking in at $11 under our previous mention from right before spring. It’s $1 under the Black Friday price last year, as well.

Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell arrives with all of the Nest and Assistant integration you’d expect from the brand’s most recent front porch protector. It packs 1080p recording into a refreshed design that’s easier on the eyes than the original model, with the rechargeable battery ditching 24/7 recording in favor of live feed access with three hours of local event video history recording. Get a closer look at all of the intricacies in our hands-on review.

Google Pixel 6 Pro clearance lands at new $450 low

Woot today is discounting an assortment of previous-generation Google Pixel smartphones to the best prices yet. Shipping is free for Prime members as per usual from the retailer, with a $6 delivery fee being tacked on otherwise. A top pick worth highlighting ahead of everything else has the Google Pixel 6 Pro at $450. This is for an unlocked 128GB model, which drops from the original $899 price tag you would have paid before the 7 Pro came out. Not only does that amount to a new all-time low at $449 off, but lands at $20 below our previous mention. Discounts on new condition versions have been hard to come by as of late, with today’s markdown only delivering the third offer of the year.

Google’s previous-generation flagship smartphone arrives with the company’s new Tensor chipset for the first time and comes backed by other compelling specs, too. Pixel 6 Pro then sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display which is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM, as well as all-day battery life. Throw in the 50MP triple camera array around back and you’re looking at quite the capable handset. We break down what to expect from daily driving the handset in our hands-on review, which offers some extra insight on how the Pixel 6 Pro holds up. We also break down some of the other Google Pixel deals below, too.

But if you can get away with a more affordable feature set, today’s Woot sale is carrying over to the Pixel 6 at $350. This model comes unlocked with a Verizon bootloader and is down from the original $599 price tag that you would have paid for the handset last year. Also marking a new all-time low, we last saw this model sell for $380 back in March.

Govee’s latest Glide Y smart lights deliver Nanoleaf-like designs

We sure do love Nanoleaf here at 9to5, but there is no denying that its releases are on the pricier side of the smart home lighting market. Imbued with much of the same modular ambience, the Govee Glide Y Smart Lights offer a notable alternative that is already on the more affordable side. Now thanks to some added savings, the price is even better. Amazon offers the smart light starter kit for $160. Down from $230, you’re pairing a $50 discount with the added savings of the coupon to deliver $70 in overall savings. That’s matching the all-time low tracked once before direct from Govee while marking the best we’ve seen from Amazon.

Differing from all of the brand’s other smart lighting kits, the Glide Y bundle lives up to its name by pairing seven Y-shaped lights together that can be interlocked in a number of different patterns. Each one splashes multicolor lighting against the wall and delivers Alexa and Assistant support on top of the companion app.

