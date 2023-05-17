 Skip to main content

‘OnePlus V Fold’ tipped to include 8-inch display, 50MP camera

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 17 2023 - 9:12 am PT
OnePlus is confirmed to be joining the foldable market later this year, but we so far haven’t heard much about what the device will bring to the table. Now, a fresh leak suggests that the “OnePlus V Fold” will share a lot in common with the upcoming Oppo Find N3, including some core specs.

91Mobiles reports that the “OnePlus V Fold” – a name that popped up last year – will apparently share a lot in common not with the Oppo Find N2 but with the yet-to-launch Oppo Find N3.

This includes, firstly, an 8-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. That’s on the bigger side of the foldable market, with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Google’s new Pixel Fold both at 7.6 inches. The device would also apparently pack a 4,805 mAh battery, which is quite a bit larger than Samsung’s foldable too.

But, beyond just the display, the OnePlus V Fold and Oppo Find N3 would also apparently be picking up a similar camera system to the Oppo Find X6. This includes a 50-MP primary camera using Sony’s IMX890 sensor, backed up by a 48-MP ultrawide camera and a 32-MP sensor behind a periscope lens. Selfie cameras would then include 20-MP on the outside and 32-MP on the inner display.

All-in-all, it’s a pretty solid offer and promising compared to existing foldables. Having the two phones share a similar design and spec sheet certainly makes sense, though it does imply that Oppo may be planning an earlier launch for the Find N3 as well as moving away from the delightfully small size of prior models.

OnePlus is expected to unveil its first foldable in August.

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

