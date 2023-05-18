Deals: Google’s latest Nest Cams start at $80, Anker Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds $85, more

All of today’s best deals are now on tap, delivering a chance to save on all of Google’s latest Nest cameras from $80. We’re also tracking a chance to save on Anker’s originally $170 Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds at $85. That’s alongside ongoing Google Pixel 6 Pro clearance at $450. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s latest Nest Cams now on sale

After just seeing the latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell go on sale to start the week, Amazon today is back to markdown the rest of the collection of Google’s latest smart cameras. Leading the way, the latest wired Nest Cam Indoor is now dropping to $80. That’s down from the usual $100 going rate for only the second time this year, delivering 20% in savings along the way. It’s the first discount we’ve seen since back in January, and is matching the 2023 low. We have seen it sell for $10 less back on Black Friday of last year, for comparison, but this is the second-best discount yet.

Google’s latest iteration of Nest Cam Indoor arrives with a 1080p sensor at the center of the surveillance capabilities. Ideal for keeping tabs on the happenings around your home, checking in on your furry friends while away, or even monitoring package arrivals by pointing the cam out the window, this Assistant-enabled offering comes backed by person detection and other motion notifications and all of Google’s usual smart tech. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

The savings today also continue over to the weather-resistant counterparts in Google’s stable. Amazon now offers the latest Nest Cam Outdoor for $140, which is down from the usual $180 going rate to deliver 22% in savings. It’s the best price of the year and also one of the only times in 2023 it has gone on sale, much like the Indoor Cam above. Featuring a weather-resistant build, Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either, while still enjoying the full benefits of an Assistant-enabled camera. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too.

And last up, those who need an even more capable way to surveil their property will find that the Google Nest Outdoor Floodlight Cam is worth a look. Dropping down to $220 courtesy of Amazon, today’s price cut takes $60 off the usual $280 MSRP in order to land at the second-best price of the year. It comes within $20 of a single discount we saw a few months back, too. Armed with a weather-resistant build, the latest Google Nest Cam Outdoor can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either. Not to mention the entire package sports a pair of attached 2,400-lumen floodlights that round out the security feature set. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too.

Land Anker’s originally $170 Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds at $85

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $85. Regularly $170 and closer to $110 or $130 these days, this is up to 50% off and at least $25 below the most recent price we have been tracking. Today’s deal is also matching both our previous mention and the price we saw over the holidays last year to deliver some notable specs for the price, much like the rest of the Anker earbud lineup. As detailed in our hands-on review, the Liberty 3 Pro sport active noise cancellation alongside HearID tech that “analyzes your ears and level of in-ear pressure to create a tailored” listening profile. You can also expect to 32 hours of battery life with support of the included wireless charging-ready case as well as compatibility with both iOS and Android smartphones out of the box. Get a closer look right here.

Google Pixel 6 Pro clearance lands at new $450 low

Woot today is discounting an assortment of previous-generation Google Pixel smartphones to the best prices yet. Shipping is free for Prime members as per usual from the retailer, with a $6 delivery fee being tacked on otherwise. A top pick worth highlighting ahead of everything else has the Google Pixel 6 Pro at $450. This is for an unlocked 128GB model, which drops from the original $899 price tag you would have paid before the 7 Pro came out. Not only does that amount to a new all-time low at $449 off, but lands at $20 below our previous mention. Discounts on new condition versions have been hard to come by as of late, with today’s markdown only delivering the third offer of the year.

Google’s previous-generation flagship smartphone arrives with the company’s new Tensor chipset for the first time and comes backed by other compelling specs, too. Pixel 6 Pro then sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display which is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM, as well as all-day battery life. Throw in the 50MP triple camera array around back and you’re looking at quite the capable handset. We break down what to expect from daily driving the handset in our hands-on review, which offers some extra insight on how the Pixel 6 Pro holds up.

