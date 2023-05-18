 Skip to main content

HTC U23 Pro goes official with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, £499

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 18 2023 - 8:31 am PT
2 Comments

HTC isn’t a big player in smartphones anymore, but the company this week just announced a new device with the HTC U23 Pro bringing an affordable price and a pretty solid spec sheet.

The HTC U23 Pro is the latest in the company’s push for metaverse-focused smartphones. The “Viverse” integrated device is designed in part to work with HTC’s Vive XR Elite headset, which uses a phone to power a virtual reality experience.

But outside of the metaverse, it still looks like a pretty solid phone.

For £499 the HTC U23 Pro has a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display, Android 13, and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. That chip is backed up by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which should result in a very quick phone despite not quite being at “flagship” levels. There’s also a 4,600 mAh battery with 30W charging over USB-C, and support for wireless charging at up to 15W. The hardware itself is notably made by Motorola, and the device as a whole looks a lot like recent Moto devices.

HTC also seems to be leaning on the cameras here quite a bit, with a 108MP main rear camera backed up by 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, and 2MP depth sensors. There’s also a 32MP selfie camera.

The HTC U23 Pro will be available in select regions (not the US) in “Coffee Black” and “Snow White” starting in June. Pre-orders are open now in the UK.

More on Android:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

HTC

HTC

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.