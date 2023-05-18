HTC U23 Pro goes official with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, £499

HTC isn’t a big player in smartphones anymore, but the company this week just announced a new device with the HTC U23 Pro bringing an affordable price and a pretty solid spec sheet.

The HTC U23 Pro is the latest in the company’s push for metaverse-focused smartphones. The “Viverse” integrated device is designed in part to work with HTC’s Vive XR Elite headset, which uses a phone to power a virtual reality experience.

But outside of the metaverse, it still looks like a pretty solid phone.

For £499 the HTC U23 Pro has a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display, Android 13, and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. That chip is backed up by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which should result in a very quick phone despite not quite being at “flagship” levels. There’s also a 4,600 mAh battery with 30W charging over USB-C, and support for wireless charging at up to 15W. The hardware itself is notably made by Motorola, and the device as a whole looks a lot like recent Moto devices.

HTC also seems to be leaning on the cameras here quite a bit, with a 108MP main rear camera backed up by 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, and 2MP depth sensors. There’s also a 32MP selfie camera.

The HTC U23 Pro will be available in select regions (not the US) in “Coffee Black” and “Snow White” starting in June. Pre-orders are open now in the UK.

