Motorola Edge+ goes official in the US with 4 years of updates and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for $799

The US is getting a new Motorola flagship, with the Motorola Edge+ (2023) coming soon with the company’s best update promise yet, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and a pretty reasonable $799 price tag.

Available starting on May 9, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is the US version of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro. Like that device, it packs a flagship set of specs, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. On top of that, you’ll find 8GB of RAM and either 256 GB or 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The device has a 6.7-inch pOLED display at 1080p but with a refresh rate of 165 Hz. The panel also supports HDR and is topped with Gorilla Glass Victus (which is also used on the back). And, true to its name, the Edge+ has curved glass along not just the side but all four sides of the display.

It’s quite the look, though in person I did notice it’s a bit confusing to look at as, depending on the angle, it can look drastically different.

The whole phone is IP68 water and dust resistant, with a 5,100 mAh battery packed inside that supports 68W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging. You’ll also find NFC – which is never a guarantee on Motorola phones – and a pretty strong camera system. There’s a 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultrawide camera that also works for macro shots, and a 12MP telephoto camera at 2x. Lastly, the selfie camera clocks in at 60MP.

Out of the box, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) runs on top of Android 13 with Motorola’s usual light skin and features, but what’s interesting here is the software commitment. The company says that the Edge+ will get three major Android OS updates and four years of security updates. To quote a Motorola exec, those updates will arrive “whenever,” but this is certainly a step up for the company.

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is launching first on Boost Mobile on May 9 and later coming to both Spectrum Mobile and Consumer Cellular. From there, the device will be sold unlocked through Motorola.com, Best Buy, and Amazon for $799 starting on May 25 (pre-orders open May 19).

More on Motorola: