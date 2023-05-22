 Skip to main content

These four Xbox games are coming to cloud gaming service Boosteroid on June 1

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 22 2023 - 6:14 am PT
0 Comments

It was announced back in March that Microsoft had reached a deal with the smaller cloud gaming service Boosteroid to bring Xbox titles to the service, and starting on June 1, four new titles will be made available.

Boosteroid announced today that it will see its first batch of Xbox games from Microsoft go live for its cloud gaming subscribers on June 1, 2023. The titles are all Xbox exclusives which have thus far only been available on Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming.

The four Xbox games coming to Boosteroid on June 1 include:

Boosteroid teases that more Xbox titles will hit the service on a “regular basis.” As of June 1, those four games will be available to all Boosteroid subscribers across the globe and via all Boosteroid apps, from smartphones and the web and compatible TVs, too.

Of course, like Nvidia GeForce Now, Boosteroid doesn’t deliver these games as a part of its subscription. Instead, customers will need to purchase the titles from Microsoft. But still, this will mark the first time these games are available for cloud streaming outside of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. At launch, these games will be available through Steam or the Epic Games Store, and support for streaming copies purchased through the Microsoft Store is coming to Boosteroid “soon.”

More on Cloud Gaming:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Cloud gaming

Cloud gaming
Boosteroid

Boosteroid

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.