These four Xbox games are coming to cloud gaming service Boosteroid on June 1

It was announced back in March that Microsoft had reached a deal with the smaller cloud gaming service Boosteroid to bring Xbox titles to the service, and starting on June 1, four new titles will be made available.

Boosteroid announced today that it will see its first batch of Xbox games from Microsoft go live for its cloud gaming subscribers on June 1, 2023. The titles are all Xbox exclusives which have thus far only been available on Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming.

The four Xbox games coming to Boosteroid on June 1 include:

Boosteroid teases that more Xbox titles will hit the service on a “regular basis.” As of June 1, those four games will be available to all Boosteroid subscribers across the globe and via all Boosteroid apps, from smartphones and the web and compatible TVs, too.

Of course, like Nvidia GeForce Now, Boosteroid doesn’t deliver these games as a part of its subscription. Instead, customers will need to purchase the titles from Microsoft. But still, this will mark the first time these games are available for cloud streaming outside of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. At launch, these games will be available through Steam or the Epic Games Store, and support for streaming copies purchased through the Microsoft Store is coming to Boosteroid “soon.”

