First Xbox game launches on GeForce Now today

Kicking off today, Xbox games are starting to make their way into GeForce Now’s libraries, with the first title being Gears 5 and more to come.

GeForce Now has an extensive library of titles for players to choose from when they want to hop in and play a game. That isn’t to say that the catalog of titles couldn’t be bigger, and many cloud gamers advocate for it.

In a somewhat expected move, GeForce Now is now starting to host Xbox games on its cloud service in a team effort with Microsoft. Though this was announced by Microsoft at the beginning of the year, this is still an interesting development, considering Microsoft has its own Xbox Gamepass cloud service, which houses many Xbox and PC games both locally and on the cloud for a similar monthly fee to GeForce Now. We won’t assume that Microsoft is slowing down in terms of cloud development, though this would mean more revenue from those who prefer Nvidia’s service.

Nevertheless, GeForce Now announced that with the two companies working closely, “more Xbox PC titles from Steam will follow shortly.” With that, this doesn’t mean GeForce Now is adding new compatibility with Xbox directly, rather, players will just see more of their Steam games become available – hopefully. There is no concrete timeline as to when games will start appearing, though this week’s lineup includes Gears 5, as acquired through the partnership.

Nvidia is also rolling out the latest version of the GeForce Now app (2.0.52), which includes the addition of promotional tags, marking titles with DLC, sales, and more information at a glance. That update is available starting today.

Along with Gears 5, GeForce Now is bringing on two other titles this week:

Tin Hearts (New release on Steam, May 16)

The Outlast Trials (New release on Steam, May 18)

Gears 5 (Steam)