HBO Max turns into ‘Max’ tomorrow, here’s where to download the new app

With an influx of Discovery content, the HBO Max we’ve come to know and maybe sort of love is set to become “Max” tomorrow, with a new app in some cases.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced last month, after many rumors, that it would rebrand the HBO Max streaming service into just “Max.” The change has been somewhat controversial but pitched on the point of being more appealing to the masses (especially families) while also signaling the new content available.

That rebrand kicks in tomorrow, May 23, with new content dropping and also new pricing that includes a 4K plan. But, interestingly, the “new” service may actually require you to download a new app.

In an email to subscribers this afternoon, “Max” offers three key points. First, billing details will carry over. The same is true of watchlists and profiles. But, apparently, the HBO Max app may or may not automatically update to “Max.” There are no specifics offered in the email or a linked support page other than that affected users will be prompted to download the new app.

Depending on your devices, one of two things will happen: HBO Max will automatically update to Max. Or, when you open HBO Max, you’ll be prompted to download the Max app.

That seems weird, but in any case, the “Max” app for Android and iOS is already available. You can pre-register for the Max app on the Play Store, which will automatically install it on your Android device when it goes live tomorrow. For iPhone and iPad, you can do the same thing from the App Store.

When it goes live, Max will start at $9.99/month with ads, $15.99/month without ads, and $19.99/month without ads and with 4K.

H/T Droid-Life

More on Streaming: