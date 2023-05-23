Amazon Fire Max 11 is a $230 Android tablet with keyboard and stylus

Amazon has just debuted its biggest Fire Tablet to date, with the new Fire Max 11 taking a focus on productivity with a keyboard and stylus.

Shipping starting on June 14, the Amazon Fire Max 11 brings a number of firsts to the company’s tablet line. That starts with the display, which is an 11-inch panel at 2000 x 1200. The device is also wrapped up in an aluminum body, a big change from Amazon’s typical plastic designs. There’s a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button, too, another first for Amazon’s tablets.

Under the hood is an octa-core MTK8188J chip from MediaTek paired with 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. This is still very much a mid-range tablet, but it’s still one of the most powerful in Amazon’s lineup.

That power will be used for typical Fire Tablet use cases, such as media apps, games, and “Show Mode” which turns the tablet into a pseudo-smart display.

But the real focus of the Amazon Fire Max 11 seems to be on productivity. This is Amazon’s first tablet to launch with keyboard and stylus accessories. The tablet itself starts at $229, with a “Keyboard” bundle that includes the keyboard with trackpad and a standing case landing at $320, and a “Stylus” bundle at $265. Getting the whole setup runs $330. Notably, like Google’s Pixel Tablet, the Fire Max 11 is compatible with USI 2.0 stylus options, as confirmed to The Verge.

Of course, you’ll have to make due in productivity without the Play Store, which the Fire Max 11 still skips. Instead you’ll be using the Amazon Appstore, which includes productivity apps such as Zoom and Microsoft 365 apps. A 3-month trial of 365 comes with the tablet.

Rounding things out, the Fire Max 11 has USB-C, microSD support, 8MP cameras on the front and back, and pogo pins for the keyboard. Notably, there’s no headphone jack. Amazon also says the device will get updates for a minimum of four years.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 launches June 14, with pre-orders open now.

