Google Calendar and Weather getting tablet redesigns

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 10 2023 - 1:34 pm PT
In announcing the Pixel Tablet and Fold, Google emphasized that over 50 of its apps have been updated for large screens. Many of the tablet redesigns have already rolled out, with a few more coming to benefit Google Calendar, Weather, and the Play Store.

Google Calendar is getting a “fully adaptive layout, so you can see more information at once on the larger screen.” There don’t appear to be any changes for the phone layout, but on tablets and foldables you’ll get a top navigation bar for easy switching between the different day, week, and month views.

The app also smoothly transitions from a foldable phone’s front screen through to the inner screen.

A full month preview continues to appear at the left with a list/more details at the right. This Google Calendar large screen redesign for tablets and foldables is rolling out over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Google Calendar for Wear OS is also coming this year.

The Google Weather redesign we spotted over the weekend, unsurprisingly, has a tablet-optimized variant. Your saved cities appear in a life sidebar, while details appear at the left in rectangular and side-by-side square cards.

The Play Store is also getting more large screen-friendly. Besides the navigation rail that’s already live, “you can now see immersive trailer videos of games you are interested” on listings. Additionally:

Play’s homepage recommendations will soon highlight optimized large screen apps and you will see editorial collections of apps that work well with tablet specific features like stylus and split screen.

