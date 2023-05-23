Deals: Google Nest WiFi systems from $59, Pixel 7a $50 off, Philips Hue lighting, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs and headlined by all-time lows on Google Nest Wi-Fi router systems starting at $59. You can still cash-in a $50 discount on Google’s just-revealed Pixel 7a, while also scoring the best price of the year on Philips Hue’s Lightstrip Plus bundle at $59. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest WiFi router systems start at $59 lows

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest WiFi Router with 2 Points system for $160. Normally fetching $349, you can now lock-in a clearance offer that is taking $189 off in the process. Landing at the best price of the year, this is matching our previous mention from back in March and one of the first ways to save in 2023. Providing 5,400-square feet of 802.11ac Wi-Fi coverage, this pack of Nest routers blanket your home in reliable mesh coverage with support for up to 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. Handling upwards of 200 devices for supporting larger families or smart home owners with a litany of devices, the main router will also double as an Assistant speaker for calling up the digital Google helper anywhere in the house. It’s then supplemented by the two other nodes for even more balanced coverage. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

While not going to cover as much of your home, going with a single Google Nest router is a great option for beginning to build out your setup. Its currently down to $59 at Amazon from the usual $169 price tag, and lets you enjoy 2,220-square feet of coverage at the start. That of course can be expanded down the line should you need more nodes in the future to grow the reach of your network to a second story or basement. There’s even the same built-in access to Google Assistant, as well.

Google’s just-revealed Pixel 7a sees launch discount to $449

Google just took to the stage in Mountain View, California to reveal a series of new devices earlier in the month, and today the savings are here. The all-new Pixel 7a began shipping right after the keynote, delivering a new and more affordable alternative to Google’s flagship handsets. Now courtesy of Amazon, you can bring home the A series smartphone for $449. This is $50 off the usual $499 going rate and delivering the first actual cash discount. There was a promotion that bundled in a $50 gift card, but this is matching that value without the need to redeem the Amazon credit after the fact. It’s also a new all-time low.

Google’s new Pixel 7a arrives as the latest version of the brand’s attempt to repackage last year’s phones into a more affordable device. This time around, we’ve found that the PIxel 7a makes no compromises even with the more affordable price tag, delivering a 6.1-inch 1080p display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. All of the usual Pixel niceties are making the cut, with the Tensor G2 chip powering the experience. There’s an upgraded 64 MP camera that comes backed by a 13 MP ultrawide companion, as well as a 4,385mAh battery to round out the package. We just reviewed the device over at 9to5Google, where we walked away quite impressed.

Philips Hue’s Lightstrip Plus bundle works with Assistant at new 2023 low

A perfect entry into the Philips Hue ecosystem, Amazon today is marking down the brand’s Lightstrip Plus HomeKit Starter Kit to $59. Normally fetching $95, you’re looking at not just the first discount of the year period, but also $36 in savings. It’s a new 2023 low in the process, and also landing as the best price we’ve seen in quite some time. The last offer for comparison, was back last fall at $90. Delivering everything you need to get started in the Philips Hue ecosystem, this bundle delivers the latest iteration of Lightstrip Plus alongside the bridge that enables HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control. With both Bluetooth and Zigbee control, this is a great way to bring 6-feet of multicolor illumination to your space, be it for some ambient lighting on a shelf or to make for a more immersive home theater experience.

Sonos launches largest refurbished sale of the year from $159

Sonos today is back with its largest refurbished sale of the year. Delivering a collection of its signature and oh-so popular smart speakers with even more sizable savings attached, the company is marking down its in-house renewed gear while still delivering full warranties with every purchase. This time around, there’s an even wider assortment of its speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers up for grabs, all with free shipping across the board. Headlining all of the discounts is the Sonos Arc SL at $679. This refurbished soundbar arrives with $170 in savings from the usual $849 going rate you’d pay on a new condition release. It matches the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before this year, as well. Below we breakdown the features of this popular home theater upgrade, as well as detail all of the other offers from the Sonos sale.

Arriving as one of the brand’s most capable smart soundbars, Sonos Arc SL delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. While it’s a step down from the standard Sonos Arc, the only compromise that the SL version makes is ditching the built-in microphone. Head below for all of the other refurbished Sonos sale highlights.

Another highlight from the sale and also getting in on the savings, the Sub Gen 3 is falling down to $639for the first time this year. Normally fetching $799 in new condition, today’s offer isn’t just a 2023 low but also a $160 discount. It may only be available in the white model, but will bring a hearty helping of bass to your setup powered by Class-D amplifiers with precision-tuned acoustics.

Anker’s Powerline III Flow USB-C cables from $15

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting one of our favorite Lightning cables on the market. The PowerLine III Flow cord comes backed by MFi certification and now arrives at $16 for the 6-foot cable. Down from $22, you’re looking at 27% in savings alongside a match of the best price this year. This only applies to the black colorway, which is $3 below the other styles. There’s also the USB-C version of PowerLine III Flow at $15, down from the $20 going rate to its best price of the year. Clocking in at $15, the 3-foot offering is down from $20, as well. Covered in a soft tough silicone, these MFi Lightning and USB-C cables are some of the more premium offerings on the market. We found as much in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, with the added perk of USB-C connectivity helping ensure you can take advantage of faster charging times for the latest iPhones as well as Galaxy and Pixel handsets or even 100W charging for Macs and PCs.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller is a budget gaming beast [Video]

Drop Sense75 review: Do the updates finally make it worth the premium tag? [Video]

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition review: Stylish but limited for the price [Video]