What ads will look like in Google’s Search Generative Experience [Gallery]

Google Marketing Live is essentially I/O for advertisers, and the 2023 edition sees a number of generative AI features coming to ads, as well as how they’ll look in SGE.

Noting that “AI is foundational to Google Ads,” a new tool will summarize a page to “generate relevant and effective keywords, headlines, descriptions, images and other assets for your campaign.” A natural-language conversational experience allows you to chat and “ask Google AI for ideas.”

For example, with a search for “skin care for dry sensitive skin,” AI can use content from your landing page and existing ads to create a new headline that aligns even more closely with the query, such as “Soothe Your Dry, Sensitive Skin.” This helps you improve ad relevance while staying true to your brand.

Meanwhile, stores can use the generative AI-powered Product Studio to “easily create unique product imagery” from within the Merchant Center.

You can display a product against different seasonal backgrounds, while the background of an existing image can be removed. Another enhancement is increasing the quality of small or low-resolution images.

Product Studio is rolling out in the US over the next few months. It will be part of Merchant Center Next, a “simplified version” of the platform stores use to list products across Google. It’s aimed at making it easy for smaller merchants to get started, like with the ability to “automatically populate a merchant’s product feed with the information [Google] can detect from their website.”

Lastly, Google already announced how the upcoming Search Generative Experience (SGE) will feature ads “appear above and below” the new section with a color background. Google is now experimenting with “Search and Shopping ads that are directly integrated within the AI-powered snapshot and conversational mode.” For example, a list of recommended products might include a “Sponsored” result first. Additionally:

We’ll also experiment with new formats native to SGE that use generative AI to create relevant, high-quality ads that are customized to every step of the search journey.