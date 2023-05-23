Fuchsia starts rolling out to 2nd-gen Nest Hub

Following the announcement earlier this month, Google looks to be more widely rolling out Fuchsia to 2nd-gen Nest Hubs enrolled in the Preview Program.

Most Assistant Smart Displays reboot/update in the early hours of the day. However, since the latest Nest Hub tracks sleep, it does so in the morning after you’ve woken up. As of today, several people are seeing Fuchsia on the 2nd-gen Nest Hub.

If you miss the update screen, opening Settings > Device information > Technical information will show 10.20221207.2.100038 as the “Fuchsia Version.” Meanwhile, the Cast firmware is 1.68.356352.

By design, you’re not supposed to experience any changes to the UI or UX. What’s notable is support for the Soli radar sensor, though Google already has experience with cameras on the Nest Hub Max. There is a small tweak to Settings where a Bluetooth menu will let you easily “Pair new device” or “Use display as a Bluetooth speaker.” This is much faster than having to set-up connections in the Google Home app. This arrived on other Nest Hub devices months ago.

At this stage, the Fuchsia update appears to be rolled out to those that enrolled in the Preview Program from the Google Home app: Device settings > Device information > Preview program to sign-up. We haven’t had any reports of it widely rolling out before today.

A wider launch of Fuchsia on the 2nd-gen Nest Hub should be here over the coming weeks and months.

Thanks Christopher